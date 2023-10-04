Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVDL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $348,500. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $13,524,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 586,247 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

