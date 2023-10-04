Intel’s (INTC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 52.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of -162.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

