K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 817,351 shares during the period. Alpha Wave Global LP raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 3,463,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 330,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,434,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 104,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

DNN stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.79.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 136.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cormark upgraded Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

