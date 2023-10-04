K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
IWB stock opened at $231.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
