K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

