Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,173,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.