K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 1,000 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 637.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.