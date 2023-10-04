K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,580 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

