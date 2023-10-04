K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 15,000 XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $31,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile



XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

