Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.89. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.