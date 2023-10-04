Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Conning Inc. cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $196.72 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.