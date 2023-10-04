Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.5 %
NXPI stock opened at $195.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.86 and its 200 day moving average is $191.62. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.
Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors
In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
