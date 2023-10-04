Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.