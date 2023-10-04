Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.
Sysco Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Sysco stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Further Reading
