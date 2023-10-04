Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:T opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

