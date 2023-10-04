Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 52.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Globe Life to earn $11.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Down 0.1 %

Globe Life stock opened at $108.35 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $382,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $382,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on GL

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.