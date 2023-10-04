The Weir Group PLC Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Wednesday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,175 ($26.29) to GBX 2,400 ($29.01) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.38) to GBX 2,165 ($26.17) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,760 ($21.27) to GBX 1,790 ($21.64) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.01) to GBX 2,475 ($29.92) in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

