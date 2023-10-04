Guangdong Investment Limited to Issue Dividend of $1.14 (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 1.1421 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Guangdong Investment Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Guangdong Investment stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. Guangdong Investment has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $58.03.
About Guangdong Investment
