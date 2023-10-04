Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Universal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. Universal has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.83.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $517.72 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 4.33%.

In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $90,059.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 18.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal by 52.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UVV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

