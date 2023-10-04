Murray International (LON:MYI) to Issue GBX 2.40 Dividend

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Murray International Stock Performance
Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 232.70 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. Murray International has a 12-month low of GBX 225.60 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.84 ($3.33). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 254.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Gregory Eckersley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 244 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £12,200 ($14,746.77). 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Murray International Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Murray International
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.