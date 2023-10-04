Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Declares $0.46 Semi-annual Dividend

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Smith & Nephew has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SNN stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.