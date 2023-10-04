Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to Issue $0.04 Annual Dividend

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance
NYSE EPAC opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.66. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
