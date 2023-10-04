Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James cut their price target on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.90.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

