A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

AMRK opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $654.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.