Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $91,000 in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 60,165 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 341.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

PNT opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on POINT Biopharma Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

