Conning Inc. Purchases 140,000 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Conning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

