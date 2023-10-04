Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 25th

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Micron Technology has a payout ratio of -35.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 258.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

