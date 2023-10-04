Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Financial Contrast

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Necessity Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial N/A N/A N/A Necessity Retail REIT -30.43% -8.87% -3.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Necessity Retail REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $152.26 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Necessity Retail REIT $454.86 million 2.25 -$82.51 million ($1.22) -6.24

Dividends

Gladstone Commercial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Necessity Retail REIT.

Gladstone Commercial pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Necessity Retail REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gladstone Commercial and Necessity Retail REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 0 0 0 N/A Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Necessity Retail REIT has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than Gladstone Commercial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Necessity Retail REIT beats Gladstone Commercial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

