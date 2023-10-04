Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $54.90 Average PT from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.90.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday.
MEOH opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $54.83.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
