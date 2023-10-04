Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Target Price at $205.27

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.27.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

NYSE:PWR opened at $169.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 33.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

