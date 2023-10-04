Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Critical Comparison

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -1.33% -1.23% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and China Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $14.53 million ($0.06) -78.90 China Natural Resources $2.94 million 4.77 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gatos Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Natural Resources.

47.7% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gatos Silver and China Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 2 0 2.50 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus price target of $4.94, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats China Natural Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

