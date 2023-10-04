Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) vs. BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Head-To-Head Review

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -51.37% -52.81% -30.99% BranchOut Food N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 3 4 0 2.38 BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oatly Group and BranchOut Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Oatly Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.26, suggesting a potential upside of 300.31%. Given Oatly Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and BranchOut Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $722.24 million 0.67 -$392.57 million ($0.67) -1.22 BranchOut Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BranchOut Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

Summary

Oatly Group beats BranchOut Food on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

About BranchOut Food

(Get Free Report)

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

