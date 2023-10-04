Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EHC

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 66.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.1 %

EHC stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.