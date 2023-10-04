Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $554.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $567.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Intuit stock opened at $507.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,081 shares of company stock worth $20,551,736 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

