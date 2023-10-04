Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price at $232.31

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $209.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.89. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $111.44 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

