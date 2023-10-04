First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$35.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. Insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$22.43 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The firm has a market cap of C$20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.96.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1327247 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

