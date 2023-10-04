Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $32.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 62.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,389,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 536,652 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $5,740,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

