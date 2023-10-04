Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,814,000 after acquiring an additional 124,911 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,833 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,320,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 76,112 shares during the last quarter.

WGO stock opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

