Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $268.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $197.61 and a twelve month high of $284.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.20.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.