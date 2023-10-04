Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.33.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $115.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.98.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.