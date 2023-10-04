Analysts Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Target Price at $74.30

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,680. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

