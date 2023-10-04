Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSP. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $172,898.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,109. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,526,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $182.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day moving average of $266.19. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

