Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.23. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at $22,594,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,833. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

