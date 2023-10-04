FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

FormFactor stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.29 and a beta of 1.21. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,754,000 after purchasing an additional 303,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,273,000 after purchasing an additional 678,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,842,000 after purchasing an additional 80,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

