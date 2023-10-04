New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $49.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

NFE opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

