Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $14.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 192,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 378.57%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

