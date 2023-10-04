Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $14.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Easterly Government Properties
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 2.8 %
DEA stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.70.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 378.57%.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Easterly Government Properties
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.