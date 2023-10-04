Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT at $7.93

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

TV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.10 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TV opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

