Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $113.00 Average PT from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $88.06 and a one year high of $123.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Science Applications International's quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

