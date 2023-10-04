Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,430 shares of company stock valued at $73,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

