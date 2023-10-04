BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $115.62 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 165.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.